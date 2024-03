At least 40 killed, more than 100 wounded in mass shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk

According to preliminary data, 40 people were killed and more than 100 injured as a result of mass shooting at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region, Russia’s Federal Security Service reported.



The Service reported Friday evening that shooting and fire occurred at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, where a concert by the Picnic group was to take place.

Investigation is under way, a criminal case has been initiated.