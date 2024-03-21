Paris Mayor says will not attend COP29 in Baku

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo will not attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku to denounce the Azerbaijani regime guilty of the ethnic cleansing of Armeniens of Artsakh in September 2023.

She made the statement at the annual dinner of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations in France (CCAF) on Wednesday, Jean-Christophe Buisson, Deputy Director of Le Figaro Magazine said on X.

“And yet you know my ecological commitment,” Hidalgo stated.

The CCAF annual dinner was attended by a number of politicians and public figures. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal represented the President at the event.