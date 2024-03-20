No agreement between Armenia, Azerbaijan on delimitation maps – PM

As of now, there is no agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the maps that should be used in the delimitation process, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during Q&A session at the National Assembly.

“There is an agreement that the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan recognize each other’s territorial integrity based on the Alma Ata Declaration. And there is an understanding that a delimitation process should take place between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Alma Ata Declaration should also serve as political basis for the border delimitation process,” Pashinyan emphasized, explaining that it means that the most recent de jure borders existing during the Soviet Union should be reflected on the ground.

“As a result of delimitation we’ll have a state border with all ensuing results and consequences,” he said.

“The Republic of Armenia is ready to start delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan in the following section, I mean the border in front of the villages, not the villages themselves: Baghanis from the Armenian side, and Baghanis Ayrum from the Azerbaijani side; Voskepar from the Armenian side and Ashagh Askipara from the Azerbaijani side; Kirants from the Armenian side and Kheyrimli from the Azerbaijani side; Berkaber from the Armenian side and Kyzyl Hajili from the Azerbaijani side,” the Prime Minister said.

He emphasized that for example the village of Kyzyl Hajili has always been under Azerbaijani control. “All the settlements I mentioned are non-anclave villages,” he stressed.