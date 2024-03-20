Finland is world’s hippest country, Armenia ranked 82nd

Finland is once again the world’s happiest country. That’s according to the annual report that marks the United Nations International Day of Happiness on March 20.

Denmark is the world’s second happiest country, followed by Iceland, Sweden and Israel. Armenia is ranked 82nd. Armenia’s neighbor Georgia is 91st, Azerbaijan and Turkey are ranked 101st and 98th respectively.

The report draws on global survey data from people in more than 140 countries. Countries are ranked on happiness based on their average life evaluations over the three preceding years, in this case 2021 to 2023. The report is a partnership of Gallup, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and an editorial board.