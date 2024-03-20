Armenia worth giving a go in 2024 – Euronews

Culturally-rich Armenia, one of the world’s safest countries, is worth giving a go in 2024, according to Euronews.

Author Ally Wybrew reminds that Armenia has ranked within the top 10 safest destinations in the world, according to Numbeo’s safety index for 2024. It came eighth out of 146 nations, rated according to survey responses addressing topics including violent crime, property crime and perceived safety. Armenia’s historic capital, Yerevan, also performed well, landing 19th out of 333 cities.

“It’s an attractive proposition for holidaymakers, but there are reasons other than peace of mind to visit Armenia. Ancient religious sites, delicious cuisine and a vibrant culture are abundant in Armenia and experiencing them all is easy, thanks to Armenia’s petite size (the landlocked country is less than 30,000 km2),” she writes.

Susanna Hakobyan, Deputy Head of the Tourism Committee for Armenia, recommends heading into Armenia’s rural regions to experience the best of the country. “It’s better to get out of the capital city because in the regional areas we have this authentic feel,” she explains. “We have authentic food and culture and exploring these things will help visitors to dive deep into the real Armenian tradition, history and way of life.”

Ally Wybrew presents a few other reasons to give Armenia a go in 2024. In particular, she point out the local cuisine, the country’s ski slopes, different Armenian festivals, its UNESCO Heritage Sites and more.