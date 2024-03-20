Armenia presents significant opportunities for British businesses to explore new markets for investment – Ambassador

Armenia’s Ambassador to UK Varuzhan Nersesyan met with Marta Kozlowska, Head of International at the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), and Mr. James Watkins, Head of Policy at LCCI.

The Ambassador expressed his hope that the LCCI could play a role in providing a platform for networking and collaboration, aiming to connect businesses in both countries and to encourage them to expand their operations and explore new horizons.

He emphasized Armenia’s strategic location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, presenting significant opportunities for British businesses to explore new markets and avenues for investment.

Ambassador Nersesyan stressed the importance of collaborating with the LCCI and British companies to further encourage doing business in Armenia. In this regard, he highlighted the success of last year’s Armenia-UK business forum, conveying his hope that it will serve as a foundation to deepen business relations between Armenia and the UK.