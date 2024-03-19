NATO supports Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity – Stoltenberg

Stability in the South Caucasus matters for Euro-Atlantic security as we face a more dangerous world today, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference alongside Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan.

“Armenia and Azerbaijan now have an opportunity to achieve enduring peace after years of conflict. This is why I urge both countries to reach an agreement, paving the way for normalization of relations,” Stoltenberg said.

“NATO supports Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and its peaceful aspirations,” the Secretary General stated.