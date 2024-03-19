SocietyTop

Mikael Vardanyan donated 117 mln drams for garbage trucks and 230 waste bins for Masis community

In the enlarged Masis community the problem of garbage collection will be completely solved. Benefactor Mikael Vardanyan provided the community with a garbage truck, a multifunctional waste collection vehicle, 230 new waste containers and a truck. Thanks to the provided financial support, it will be possible to collect garbage in Masis city and 26 neighboring communities daily and fully. The total budget of the program amounted to 117 million drams.

