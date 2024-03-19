Armenian PM reiterates willingness to normalize relations with Azerbaijan on the basis of three principles

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has briefed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Armenia’s vision and approaches to the establishment of stability and peace in the South Caucasus.

During a meeting in Yerevan today, PM Pashinyan has reiterated the willingness to normalize relations with Azerbaijan based on three principles agreed at the highest level, namely recognition of each other’s territorial integrity based on the Alma-Ata Declaration, demarcation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan interstate border to restore the one existing between the two countries at the time of collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, unblocking of regional infrastructures, with respect to the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the countries through which they pass, based on the principles of equality and reciprocity. Regarding the latter, I also presented the “Crossroads of Peace” project, which completes our ideas on the subject.

The Prime Minister also briefed Jens Stoltenberg on the Crossroads of Peace project of the Armenian Government.

“We expect the firm support of the international community, including NATO, for the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on well-known and mutually agreed principles, as well as the unequivocal rejection of the policy of coercion and threats,” PM Pashinyan said at a joint press conference with Stoltenberg following the meeting.