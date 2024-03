Vladimir Putin claimed his fifth term as President of Russia with a landslide, faced with three other candidates.

The preliminary results give him more than 87% of the vote after 99,43% of ballolts have been processes,

Nikolai Kharitonov of the Communist Party of the Russian is second with 4.32% of the votes, followed by the candidate from the New People party Vladislav Davankov with 3.79% of the votes. Leonid Slutsky of teh Liberal Democratic Party is fourth with 3.19% of the votes.