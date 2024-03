Israeli forces have launched an overnight raid on al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, with reports of tanks and heavy gunfire at the facility, the BBC reports.

An Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said the IDF was carrying out a “high precision operation in limited areas” of the hospital.

The IDF said “senior Hamas terrorists have regrouped” inside the hospital and are using it to launch attacks.

Eyewitnesses described a state of panic inside the complex in Gaza City.