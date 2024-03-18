Armenian students win 1 gold, 2 bronze medals at 9th Caucasian International Mathematical Olympiad

The Armenian team won one gold and two bronze medals at the 9th Caucasian International Mathematical Olympiad, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports informs.

The Olympiad held at the Adygey State University in Maykop on March 11-16 brought together more than 160 students from 13 countries (Armenia, Peru, Belarus, Bulgaria, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia, Tajikistan, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Thailand, Dominican Republic, South Ossetia) and 18 regions of the Russian Federation. The Olympiad was held in two age groups: juniors (9th and 10th grades) and seniors (11th and 12th grades). The Armenian team participated in the youth age group.

Armenia was represented by a four-member team of the Artashes Shahinyan Physics-Mathematics School. 9th grade student Sargis Arakelyan vlinched a gold medal, Elen Keshishyan (9th grade) and Arman Asatryan (10th grade) received bronze medals, 9th grade student Grigor Samvelyan received a letter of commendation. The team was led by Narek Mkrtumyan, a mathematics teacher at PhysMath School.

Armenian students had won four bronze medals at the 8th Caucasian International Mathematics Olympiad.