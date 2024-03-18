Armenian, Kazakh MFAs sign 2024-2025 cooperation plan

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Kazakhstan Ararat Mirzoyan and Murat Nurtleu have signed the 2024-2025 cooperation plan between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries.

The program is important for strengthening and adjusting Armenian-Kazakh mutual cooperation, Kazakh Foreign Minister said at a press conference in Yerevan.

“A significant step was taken today, which can give additional impetus to Armenian-Kazakh relations. I am confident that the agreements we have reached will be fully implemented. I am ready to do everything on my part so that our work in this direction continues,” Nurtleu said.