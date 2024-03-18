Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to Ethiopia President

Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Sahak Sargsyan presented his credentials to President Sahle-Work Zewde.

Following the official ceremony, Sahak Sargsyan was received by President Sahle-Work Zewde, who congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and wished him success, expressing confidence that his tenure and professional experience would contribute to the further development of friendly relations between Armenia and Ethiopia.

During the meeting, the sides touched upon a wide range of issues of the Armenian-Ethiopian bilateral agenda, highlighted the centuries-old friendship between the two peoples, and emphasized the existing potential of cooperation in various fields and the imperative of its realization. The interlocutors exchanged views on strengthening cooperation within international organizations and the issues of regional security.

Concluding the ceremony Ambassador Sargsyan signed the Guest Book at Grand National Palace.