Armenia, Kazakhstan have a chance to open new page in bilateral relations – FM

Armenia and Kazakhstan have a chance to open a new page in bilateral relations for the benefit of the two countries, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a press conference in Yerevan alongside his Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu.

“Indeed, we are expanding the bases of our cooperation, the high level of our political dialogue testifies that the necessary prerequisites are there. Our trade and economic relations are developing dynamically,” Minister Mirzoyan said, emphasizing that there is still a huge untapped potential.

During a tête-à-tête meeting earlier today the sides expressed willingness to develop the relations and make use of the untapped potential.

Ararat Mirzoyan stressed that Armenia is interested in developing bilateral relations with everyone – from the American continent to East Asia.

“Of course, the relations with Kazakhstan play an important role in this vision, and I’m glad to see the same interest from the Kazakh side. Today we reached concrete agreements on the development of these relations,” the Armenian Foreign Minister said.