Armenia and Azerbaijan have an opportunity to achieve enduring peace – Stoltenberg

Armenia and Azerbaijan now have an opportunity to achieve an enduring peace after years of conflict, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on a visit to Baku.

On the situation in the South Caucasus, the Secretary General underlined that “peace and stability is not only important here but for security more broadly.”

He added: “I can just encourage you to seize this opportunity to reach a lasting peace agreement with Armenia.”

Jens Stoltenberg is expected to visit Armenia on March 19.