MEPs call on EU leaders to take steps towards protection of Armenian cultural and religious heritage in Nagorno Karabakh

A number of Members of the European Parliament have called on EU leaders to ensure that EU takes active steps towards the protection of the Armenian cultural and religious heritage in Nagorno Karabakh.

The letter has been addressed to Charles Michel, President of the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament.