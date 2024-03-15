Champions League quarter-final draw: Real Madrid vs Man City, Paris vs Barcelona

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws have been made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Holders Manchester City and 14-time European champions Real Madrid meet for the third season running in the latter stages of the competition. Pep Guardiola’s men eased to a 5-1 aggregate win last term in the semis, exacting a measure of revenge for their dramatic defeat at the same stage 12 month earlier.

There’s also a rematch of perhaps the most famous Champions League comeback of them all, La Remontada, seven years on from Barcelona’s astonishing recovery after losing 4-0 in Paris. Bayern take on Arsenal having won the last three meetings between the pair 5-1, while Axel Witsel will line up against his former employers when Atlético de Madrid take on Dortmund.