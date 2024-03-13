Swiss Armenian businessman Vahe Gabrash briefs PM Pashinyan on upcoming initiatives

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Swiss-Armenian businessman and philanthropist Vahe Gabrash.

The Prime Minister commended Mr. Gabrash’s economic and other activities in Armenia, adding that the government is ready to discuss the progress of the projects and contribute to the implementation of new ones.

Vahe Gabrash expressed gratitude for the reception and support, stressing that he will continue the activities in Armenia. The businessman presented details about the programs implemented in different directions and referred to upcoming initiatives.