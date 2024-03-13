Prospects for popularization of Armenian music in Japan discussed in Kyoto

On March 12, Armenia’s Ambassador to Japan Areg Hovhannisian welcomed musicians Taro Kishimoto and Yoko Kumazawa, who are interested in Armenian music and periodically playbArmenian music in Kyoto Prefecture.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to organizing cultural events in cooperation with the Embassy, where Armenian folk songs, works of Armenian composers and Armenian dance will be presented.

The possibilities of organizing joint events with a number of local artists, aimed at popularization of Armenian culture in Japan were also discussed.

The Ambassador thanked the Japanese musicians for spreading the Armenian culture and wished them further success.