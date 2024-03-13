As Biden and Trump head for rematch, experts are concerned about election aftermath

Gita Elibekyan

Public Radio of Armenia

As incumbent President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump head to another general election rematch, some experts are concerned about what the weeks and months after the election of 2024 are going to look like.

The riots following the 2020 election have cast a shadow on American democracy, leaving an impact on American society as well, says David Becker, Executive Director and Founder of the Center for Election Innovation & Research, CBS News election law contributor․

The Public Radio of Armenia interviewed David Becker as part of US Election International Media Reporting Tour sponsored by the US Department of State and organized by the Foreign Press Centers and the Meridian International Center.