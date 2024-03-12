All By Myself songwriter Eric Carmen dies aged 74

Singer-songwriter Eric Carmen, known for hit song All By Myself, has died aged 74, the BBC reports.

The US star rose to fame with the power pop group the Raspberries before establishing himself as a solo artist.

Hungry Eyes, one of his huge solo hits, featured in 1987 cult movie classic Dirty Dancing.

“Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend,” Carmen’s wife Amy said in a statement on his official website.

“It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy.”