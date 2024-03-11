Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer sweeps awards with best picture and actor wins

Oppenheimer is the big winner of the 96th Oscars after scooping seven awards including best picture and best actor for Cillian Murphy, the BBC reports.

The film, which had 13 nominations, also won best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr, as well as best director for Christopher Nolan, plus film editing, cinematography and original score.

Emma Stone was awarded best actress for her role in Poor things, which also won best production design, make-up and costume design.

The best supporting actress award went to The Holdovers’ star Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Barbie – last year’s highest grossing film – received just one award for best original song written by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas. The pair performed live, as did actor Ryan Gosling.

Anatomy of a Fall won best original screenplay, while American Fiction scooped the adapted screenplay gong.

It’s was a historic night for some, as Ukraine won its first ever Oscar with best documentary 20 Days in Mariupol, and the UK won best international film for The Zone of Interest.