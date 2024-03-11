Hellenic – Armenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry participates in Renewable EnergyTech Expo

The Hellenic – Armenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry participated for the first time in the Renewable EnergyTech Expo.

The Chamber’s staff, as well as experts of its members companies – Sunshine Energy, Maron Energy Group, Renko and Afoi Afsaridi – presented a wide range of products and services of the booming renewables sector in Greece and Armenia.

The Hellenic – Armenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is expanding its participation in Greek trade fairs supporting its member companies which are seeking to expand business horizons and create new business partnerships in Greece and Armenia.