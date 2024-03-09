Ladaniva will be representing Armenia at Malmö 2024

The duo Ladaniva has been selected to represent Armenia at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in May.

Ladaniva is made up of Armenian vocalist Jaklin Baghdasaryan and French multi-instrumentalist Louis Thomas. With their music, the pair embody a vibrant blend of Armenian folk with global musical influences.

Their entry for the Eurovision Song Contest will be released in the coming days.

From traditional Balkan melodies to the rhythms of maloya, jazz and reggae, the duo’s songs have been said to transcend borders, blending traditional Armenian tunes with inspirations drawn from their extensive travels across Latin America, Africa and Reunion Island. Ladaniva’s music is a reflection of their diverse backgrounds and insatiable curiosity for world cultures.

The name Ladaniva has been inspired by an off-road retro car brand, symbolising the band’s adventurous spirit and their journey through different cultures and traditions. Jaklin and Louis accidentally found out that both of their fathers owned the same car while living in Armenia and France, and ‘voilà’ – they had their band name.

As Jaklin explains:

“Lada Niva is a car that goes anywhere and climbs undiscovered heights, just like we do in our band. We’re excited for this opportunity and ready to spice up Eurovision 2024 with our musical diversity.”

Executive Director of AMPTV, Hovhannes Movsisyan, enthuses that:

“Ladaniva will bring their colourful and contagious energy to Eurovision. Being both a musical and artistic ethnic mix, Armenia’s entry is going to inspire cultural bridges.”

David Tserunyan, Armenia’s Head of Delegation, anticipates that Ladaniva’s irresistible vibe and the song’s empowering story will resonate with Eurovision fans:

“This year we’re thrilled to present a unique and multi-cultural entry that will make everyone dance their hearts out and carry a meaningful message with a fun and light spirit! Jaklin and Louis create songs from everyday life experiences, and soon you will hear the story of a free girl – breaking societal stereotypes.”

Founded in 2019, Ladaniva initially gained viral acclaim with their hit song Vay Aman, showcasing their fresh style and innovative approach to world music. The group released their eponymous debut album under the French label PIAS in 2023.

The music video for one of the singles from the album, Shakar, has attracted over 14 million views on their YouTube channel.

Their mission is clear: to connect people and cultures through their music. Ladaniva’s journey at Eurovision 2024 promises to be a celebration of diversity, creativity, and the power of music as a cross cultural bridge.

In May, Armenia will perform in the First Half of the Second Semi-Final.

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Malmö, Sweden on Tuesday 7 May (First Semi-Final), Thursday 9 May (Second Semi-Final) and Saturday 11 May (Grand Final) 2024.