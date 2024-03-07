Armenian government allocates nearly $700,000 for organization of UEFA Futsal Champions League final

The Armenian government will allocate about AMD 280 million (nearly $700,000) to the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports for hosting the semi-final and final of the UEFA Futsal Champions League at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan.

Armenia won the bid to host the matches in competition with Greece, Lithuania, Poland, Spain and Switzerland.

Spanish Barcelona and Palma Futsal, as well as Portuguese Sporting and Benfica will participate in the Futsal Champions League final stage. The semi-finals will be held on May 3, the final and the 3rd place match are scheduled for May 5.

The events are expected to attract a significant number of tourists, given the prestige of the tournament and the large army of fans of the competing teams.

After the draw on March 14, the tickets will go on sale on electronic platforms. The cost will range from 1000 to 5000 drams.

Fifty countries have already acquired broadcasting rights, but the number is expected to grow.