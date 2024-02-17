Armenia, Liechtenstein keen to deepen economic ties

On a working visit to Munich, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Prince Alois of Liechtenstein. The interlocutors discussed issues related to the further development of Armenia-Liechtenstein relations and expansion of cooperation.

In particular, the parties emphasized the deepening of trade and economic ties and the implementation of consistent steps in that direction.

The Prince of Liechtenstein emphasized the importance of Armenia’s membership in the International Criminal Court, Armenia’s ambitious agenda for democratic reforms.

In the context of the development of cooperation, the interlocutors emphasized the need to organize high-level mutual visits.

Thoughts were exchanged on the processes taking place in the South Caucasus and in the international arena. Prime Minister Pashinyan presented the principles and positions of the Armenian side on the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan.