On a visit to Brussels, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Javier Colomina Piris, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia.

The interlocutors discussed the recent regional developments and attempts to destabilize the situation. Ararat Mirzoyan reiterated Armenia’s vision for overcoming existing challenges, based on well-known principles.

The efforts aimed at further enhancing the Armenia-NATO partnership were touched upon.