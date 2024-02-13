SportTop

Armenian weightlifter Alexandra Grigoryan crowned European Champion

February 13, 2024
Armenian weightlifter Alexandra Grigoryan, 19, was crowned champion at the European Weightlifting Championships under way in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The Armenian snatched the gold in the 55 kg category with a total result of 196 kg. She also won a small gold medal in the clean and jerk event.

European bronze medalist Isabela Yailyan was the second in the same weight category. won the 7th place in the doubles with a result of 180 kg.

Gor Sahakyan (67 kg), the champion of the European Championship held in Yerevan, will take the stage on Wednesday, February 14.

