Mirzoyan, Borrell to chair 5th session of Armenia-EU Partnership Council

On February 12-13, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Brussels to participate in the 5th session of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council.

Minister Mirzoyan will also meet with the Foreign Minister of Belgium and other high-ranking officials.

The 5th meeting of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council will be held on February 13, with the participation of the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Josep Borrell, the Vice President of the European Commission, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The agenda of the meeting includes a wide range of issues. The implementation process of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, including the reforms implemented in Armenia and their results. The prospects of deepening the Armenia-EU partnership in various fields will also be touched upon, taking into account the current priorities and existing challenges. The security situation in the South Caucasus and regional issues will also be discussed.

Following the results of the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan and Josep Borrell will hold a joint press conference, which will be broadcast live by the EU Council at 17:00 Yerevan time.