Fifth meeting of the EU-Armenia Partnership Council to take place in Brussels

The fifth meeting of the EU-Armenia Partnership Council will take place in Brussels on February 13, starting at 11.30, and touch on bilateral relations and political matters.

The EU and Armenia will exchange views on the state of implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and of the EU-Armenia Partnership Priorities, as well as the possibility of moving towards a more ambitious EU-Armenia Partnership Agenda.

They will also discuss political dialogue and reform, democracy, rule of law and human rights, economic, trade and sectoral cooperation, as well as migration, mobility and the prospects of launching a visa liberalization dialogue.

Participants will then exchange views on political matters, including regional matters and foreign and security policy.

The Partnership Council will be chaired by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Mr Josep Borrell. The Armenian delegation will be led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Mr Ararat Mirzoyan.