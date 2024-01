Vienna-based Armenian violinist and conductor Emmanuel Tjeknavorian has been named the new music director of the Milan Symphony Orchestra, the Armenian Embassy in Italy informs.

“A child of art, at just 28, Chgnavoryan already has an impressive biography, also as a violinist. Last year he opened the season of the Philharmonic Orchestra at La Scala with Riccardo Chaily,” the Embassy says.

Emmanuel Tjeknavorian is the son of Iranian-Armenian composer and conductor Loris Tjeknavorian.