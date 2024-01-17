The European Parliament will not observe upcoming presidential elections in Azerbaijan

The European Parliament has issued a statement saying it will not observe the presidential elections in Azerbaijan scheduled for 7 February 2024.

‘The European Parliament will not observe this electoral process and consequently will neither comment on the process nor on the results that will be announced afterwards. No individual Member of the European Parliament has been authorized to observe or comment on this electoral process on its behalf,” the European Parliament said.

“Therefore, if any Member of the European Parliament decides to comment on these elections, she/he would do so on her/his own initiative and should not, under any circumstances, represent or commit the European Parliament through any statement or action,” it added.

The Parliament did not provide further details about the reasons of the decision