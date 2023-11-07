Mayor of Paris will grant honorary citizenship to Artsakh Armenians on December 10

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo will will grant honorary citizenship to representatives of Artsakh Armenians on December 10.

“A tragedy continues to unfold in Armenia. Azerbaijan is guilty of arbitrarily detaining former Artsakh officials and destroying Armenian heritage in this territory,” the Mayor said said in a post on X.

She discussed the issue with Luis Moreno Ocampo, former prosecutor at the International Criminal Court and author of a report on the genocidal process that was implemented by Azerbaijan during the blockade of the Lachin corridor.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, the 100,000 refugees and political prisoners detained by Azerbaijan. I will present the honorary citizenship of Paris to the representatives of the Armenians of Artsakh on December 10, on the occasion of International Human Rights Day,” Hidalgo said.

“Paris also calls for the immediate release of all Armenian prisoners held by Azerbaijan,” she stated.