Armenia-Turkey border could open for natioals of third countries in near future – FM

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan says the agreement with Turkey on opening of the land border for citizens of third countries and diplomatic passport holders could be implemented in the near future.

Mirzoyan expressed optimism on the matter during a parliamentary committee hearing on the 2024 state budget draft.

“The Armenia-Turkey normalization process is highly important for us,” Mirzoyan told lawmakers.

“And there’s a conversation about the Armenia-Türkiye normalization,” the FM said.

Speaking about the agreement on opening the land border for citizens of third countries and diplomatic passport holders, the Armenian FM said: “I’d like to express optimism that perhaps we’ll have good news here in the near future.

Minister Mirzoyan said that Armenia is interested in having at least normalized relations with all four neighboring countries.