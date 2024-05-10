Armenian, Kazakh FMs discuss bilateral cooperation, regional issues

On May 10, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtlau.

The interlocutors commended the dynamics of development of the high-level political dialogue between Armenia and Kazakhstan. Topics on bilateral agenda were discussed following the discussions held during the visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Yerevan in April.

The interlocutors exchanged views on regional issues.

The symbolic nature of holding the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the Kazakh platform, particularly in the city of Almaty, was emphasized taking into account the significance of the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the border delimitation.

The issues of the development of regional economic and transport communications were touched upon.