Any violation of Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity will lead to serious consequences – US State Department

The US Department of State has reaffirmed its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia.

In response to an inquiry of the Voice of America’s Armenian service, the State Department emphasized that “any violation of Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity will have serious consequences.”

“The United States strongly supports Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We emphasized that any violation of that sovereignty and territorial integrity will bring serious consequences. We regularly emphasize our expectations, calling against the use of force, and continuously monitor the situation,” the State Department said.

“Armenia is a close partner and friend of the United States, and we look forward to working with the Armenian authorities to strengthen Armenia’s political and economic security,” the United States Department of State said.