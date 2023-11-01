Starlink’s high-speed internet now available in Georgia

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet is Georgia, SpaceX founder Elon Musk has announced.

Starlink now available in Georgia! https://t.co/nNiA6HokA4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2023

Geogria’s Communications Commission granted Elon Musk’s Starlink authorization in July 2022. SpaceX will provide high-speed broadband Internet services in Georgia through Starlink satellite systems.

“Starlink is especially important in mountainous regions, as well as in settlements without broadband Internet coverage. After the introduction of Starlink, access to high-speed Internet is accessible to anyone in Georgia,” the Commission said.