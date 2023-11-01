President visits the newly opened headquarters of EU Mission in Yeghegnadzor

President of the Republic Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the newly opened Yeghegnadzor office of the EU mission in Armenia.

Head of Mission Markus Ritter welcomed the President and thanked him for the visit. “Armenia highly appreciates the activities of the EU civilian observation mission,” said President Khachaturyan.

Accompanied by Marcus Ritter and EU Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Vassilis Maragos, the President toured the office and got acquainted with the main directions of the observation mission’s activities.

During the meeting, Marcus Ritter presented details of the monitoring process and main points to President Vahagn Khachaturyan.