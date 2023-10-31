Poland willing to deepen and expand cooperation with Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Poland to Armenia Piotr Skwieciński.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Ambassador on assuming the post and wished him success in his future activities. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the continuous development of Armenian-Polish relations both in the field of political dialogue and economy. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of realizing the existing potential in the direction of expanding trade and economic ties.

The sides referred to the forced deportation of more than 100,000 of our compatriots from Nagorno-Karabakh and the humanitarian situation resulting from Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing.

Piotr Skwieciński stressed the interest of the Polish government to deepen and expand cooperation with Armenia in various directions and added that during his mission he will make all efforts to further develop bilateral ties.

The sides exchanged ideas on Armenian-Polish relations, Armenia-EU partnership and other issues.