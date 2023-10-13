Russia ready to assist Armenia and Azerbaijan in preparing a peace treaty, Putin says

Russia is ready to assist in the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan and is ready to host negotiations in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at CIS Summit in Bishkek.

“Preparation of a peace [between Yerevan and Baku] aimed at putting an end to this long-standing conflict is on the agenda. The Russian side is, of course, ready to provide our partners with all possible assistance,” said the Russian President.

“In particular, we are ready to organize negotiations in Moscow, if necessary, in any format,” Putin said.



According to him, this includes negotiations between the foreign ministers and experts of Armenia and Azerbaijan. “Of course, we will contribute to this “so that these negotiations end with the achievement of a peace agreement, which will be signed by the leaders of these countries,” the Russian President emphasized.

Putin emphasized that the “choice is always up to the respective country.” We are ready to create the necessary conditions for this work,” he added.