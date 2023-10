Less than a minute

The Yerevan City Council voted 32 to 5 today to elect Tigran Avinyan nominated by Civil Contract faction as Mayor of Yerevan.

A total of 37 members of the Council of Elders of the from Civil Contract, Republic and Public Voice parties were present at the meeting.

The session was boycotted by National Progress party and Mother Armenia alliance.

Tigran Avinyan was the only candidate for the post.