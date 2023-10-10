Edgar Sevikyan holds first training with Armenian national team

Edgar Sevikyan held the first training with the Armenian national team, the Football Federation of Armenia reports.

Sevikyan plays as a left winger for Pari Nizhny Novgorod. Born and raised in Russia to an Armenian family, he represented Russia on junior levels, before deciding to represent Armenia.

The Armenian National team will leave for Riga on October 10, where will face Latvia. The team will then leave for North Macedonia on October 14 in an UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier.

The two teams will play a friendly match on October 15 in Macedonian city of Strumica.