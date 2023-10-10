Armenia ready to continue meetings in 3+3 format – PM

Armenia is ready to continue the meetings in 3+3 format, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Public TV.

“We are ready to work in that format. We attach importance to the format, because we often discuss regional agenda far from the region, but do not discuss it within the region,” PM Pashinyan said.

“We value the cooperation with all partners, but there should not be an impression that we have a contemptuous attitude towards the countries and relations in the region. It’s not the case,” he said.

“On the contrary, we attach importance to relations within the region without separating them from the general context of international relations,” PM Pashinyan noted.

He reminded that an agreement was reached at some point to hold the next meeting in Tehran, and reiterated Armenia’s willingness to participate in it.

“At least until now the meetings have taken place on the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers, and now it’s necessary to discuss at what level the next meetings should be held,” Nikol Pashinyan said.