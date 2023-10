French Civil Security soldiers arrive in Yerevan for joint exercise with Armenian and EU rescuers

French civil security soldiers have arrived in Yerevan to participle in HOPE 2023 exercise with Armenian and EU rescuers, French Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decottignies informs.

“56 French Civil Security soldiers, 2 Dash planes, 1 mobile control station, 8 tons of equipment and 2 rescue dogs have arrived in Armenia,” the Ambassador said.

He was at the airport to welcome the teams to Yerevan.