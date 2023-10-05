PoliticsTop

Azerbaijani forces target vehicle supplying food to Armenian troops

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 5, 2023, 17:04
Less than a minute

On October 5, at around 1:50 p.m., units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at a vehicle supplying food for the personnel stationed at Armenian combat outposts near Norabak, Gegharkunik Province.

No casualties are reported.

