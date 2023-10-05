Home | All news | Politics | Azerbaijani forces target vehicle supplying food to Armenian troops PoliticsTop Azerbaijani forces target vehicle supplying food to Armenian troops Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 5, 2023, 17:04 Less than a minute On October 5, at around 1:50 p.m., units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at a vehicle supplying food for the personnel stationed at Armenian combat outposts near Norabak, Gegharkunik Province. No casualties are reported. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 5, 2023, 17:04 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print