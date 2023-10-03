Baku responsible for ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh – MEP Nathalie Loiseau

We are witnessing ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, Chair of the European Parliament Subcommittee on Security and Defense Nathalie Loiseau said during the discussion on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan’s attack and the continuing threats against Armenia.

Reminding that Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh have for months been besieged, starved and finally attacked by Azerbaijan, the MEP said “Baku is primarily responsible for the ethnic cleansing that has just taken place.”

“It will have to be held accountable for this, and we will demand that Aliyev’s regime be punished. Of course, European mediation has also failed because of its obsessive desire to remain neutral,” she noted.

“Our Parliament had also warned on several occasions of the tragedy that was brewing, without being heard,” she said.

“Today another disaster is looming: Azerbaijan and Turkey have not given up plans to erode Armenia’s sovereignty,” Nathalie Loiseau noted, adding that until now Europe has remained passive for the worst of reasons.

“Does delaying to defend a democracy under attack on the pretext that we need gas remind you of anything? You’re right, it sounds a lot like Ukraine. Let’s not repeat our mistakes. Let’s save our honor. Let’s save Armenia,” the MEP stated.