The Armenian National Assembly voted 60 to 22 to ratify the Rome Ststute of the International Criminal Court.

The two opposition factions voted against the ratification. “I have the honor” faction said it will do no good to Armenia, while the “Armenia” faction called the Statute “anti-constitutional.”

The Rome Statute will enter into force within 60 days, said Yeghishe Kirakosyan, Representative of the Republic of Armenia for International Legal Matters