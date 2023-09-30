UK announces £1 million funding in response to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

The UK will give £1 million to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to support the humanitarian response to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The UK has announced vital funding to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) as it provides life-saving medication, healthcare and other essential support to vulnerable people in Nagorno-Karabakh and the wider region.

The £1 million funding will also support ICRC as it works to transport the wounded and help displaced families keep in contact.

Following a military operation by Azerbaijan to take full control of Nagorno-Karabakh, a significant portion of the ethnic Armenian population has left Karabakh for the Republic of Armenia and face acute humanitarian challenges.

Minister for Europe, Leo Docherty said: “The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh has placed communities under immense pressure. The UK’s financial package will help to protect families and provide crucial assistance to the most vulnerable people.”

In calls with the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan this week, Minister Docherty urged both sides to return to dialogue and ensure unfettered humanitarian access to vulnerable people and communities affected by events in Nagorno-Karabakh.