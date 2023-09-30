Norway contributes $1.85 million in humanitarian assistance to the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh

Norway contributed NOK 20 million (about $1.85 million) in humanitarian assistance to the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh. The support goes to those who flee and to those who remain, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt has said.

Thousands of civilians are now fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan’s armed attack has created a humanitarian situation where the population is in urgent need of protection and vital help. The situation is also critical for those who remain in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“In recent months, we have seen with concern how the humanitarian situation has gradually worsened. Now there are great humanitarian needs, and many people on the run. Now we enable our partners to continue their efforts to alleviate distress and contribute to the dignity of the civilian population in a difficult crisis,” says Huitfeldt.

Norway will contribute NOK 15 million to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for food, health services, water, energy and heat. The Red Cross also transports the wounded who need treatment, and ensures dignified transport and treatment of the dead. The Norwegian support also goes to Save the Children’s efforts to protect children and ensure that vulnerable children receive basic services. The demining organization Halo Trust also receives support for basic services and transport out of the region.